Madurai Bench of Madras High Court grants relief to ex-gentleman cadet

High Court recently directed the Centre to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to an ex-gentleman cadet, who was discharged from service after suffering an injury.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the Centre to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to an ex-gentleman cadet, who was discharged from service after suffering an injury in a ‘cross country event’ during his pre-commission training in 2009. Justice S Srimathy passed the order on a petition filed by S Ajay Justice in 2013, seeking reinstatement or alternative employment.

Pointing out that Ajay was discharged with monetary benefits and a monthly stipend, Assistant Solicitor General L Victoria Gowri contended that he is not entitled to be reinstated. However, Justice Srimathy opined that Ajay’s petition indicates his passion and dedication to serve the Indian Army. “India needs people who are dedicated with a dream to serve our nation,” she said and directed the Centre to consider him for the post of Judge Advocate General, based on his law qualification.

She also directed the government to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to him. But she clarified that this order should not be used as a precedent by others as it is passed based on unique facts and circumstances.

