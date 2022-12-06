Third dog shelter in Coimbatore to open tomorrow

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After multiple complaints about stray dog menace from residents across the city, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is likely to intensify its Animal Birth Control measures. The efforts will get a boost when it will inaugurate the renovated dog shelter in Ukkadam, in ward 86 of South Zone at a cost of Rs 17 lakh, on December 7. With this, the number of animal birth control (ABC) centres in the city will increase to three.

According to sources, the stray dog population almost tripled as the ABC programme was put on hold during the pandemic and people have been demanding the corporation to come up with an action plan to increase the sterilisation of stray dogs in the city.

As of now, two ABC centres function in the city. The one at Seeranaickenpalayam in ward 75 of the West Zone and is operated by NGO Humane Animal Society and the other one at Ondipudur in ward 57 of the East Zone is operated by NGO Prani Mithran.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The Ukkadam ABC centre has been renovated and will be inaugurated on December 7. We shall now be able to sterilise about 40 to 50 dogs per day with the help of this additional centre. Moreover, we are also planning to organise mass sterilisation programs to control the stray dog population soon.”

CCMC deputy commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “The revamped ABC centre at Ukkadam can house around 60 dogs. We have constructed a 10-foot tall compound wall to prevent the dogs from jumping out. Also, all necessary surgical equipments have been procured and an operation theatre has been set up to treat the animals. This facility will sterilise dogs from the South and Central zones. We are also planning to establish another facility in Kavundampalayam at the old dump yard to sterilise stray dogs in the North zone.”

As per sources, civic body is also renovating its largest animal shelter in Ondipudur at the cost of Rs 19.5 lakh, which will be inaugurated in 15 days. The facility will be accommodate 140 dogs after its renovation and the details of the stray dog census will be released on December 16.

