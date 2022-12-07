Cyclone Mandous: Puducherry sets up control rooms and readies relief

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: District Collector E Vallavan said during a press briefing on Tuesday that three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will be deployed here and in Karaikal on Wednesday following the forecast of heavy rainfall on December 8 and 9. Two 24x7 control rooms have been set up, which can be accessed through toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070.

Healthcare centres too will function round the clock. A total of 163 shelters will also be set up here.

To ensure water supply remains uninterrupted, all overhead tanks have been provided with generators. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been equipped with pumps and generators to pump out water from low-lying areas in case of flooding due to Cyclone Mandous.

Municipalities and commune panchayats have been provided with Rs 5 lakh each to address the same.

A committee to clear uprooted trees in the aftermath of rainfall has been constituted. The forest and fire departments have been allotted with Rs 5 lakh each for the same.

Besides, the civil supplies department has received Rs 10 lakh to provide food packets to the affected people.Around 80,000 food packets will be prepared and distributed by the Akshaya Patra foundation.Vallavan also said that an additional 3,000 food packets will be provided to each constituency if the need arises.

