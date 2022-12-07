Devotees throng temples for Karthigai Deepam festival

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ DINDIGUL: A large number of devotees thronged Palani, Thiruparankundram, and Palamuthirsolai Murugan temples to take part in the Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations. A special procession is slated to be held at Meenakshi temple. The Thamarai Kulam inside the temple was decorated with thousands of earthen lamps to mark the celebrations.



The Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani, and Arulmigu Solaimalai Murugan Temple in Alagarkovil hosted special events including temple car procession, yagna, and special pooja. Accordingly, in Thiruparankundram and Palani Murugan temples, massive lamps were set up on top of the hill where the temple is situated.



Considering the massive footfall in Palani and Thiruparankundram temples, special traffic arrangements and queues were arranged for the devotees. Devotees in Narasingampatti village near Melur took the holy dip in the Sengai pond. The ritual involves them taking a handful of sand from the pond and placing it near the Perumal temple hill to form a mound. In hopes of a prosperous agriculture season and the welfare of the people, devotees would sprinkle salt and pepper on the mound.

MADURAI/ DINDIGUL: A large number of devotees thronged Palani, Thiruparankundram, and Palamuthirsolai Murugan temples to take part in the Karthigai Deepam festival celebrations. A special procession is slated to be held at Meenakshi temple. The Thamarai Kulam inside the temple was decorated with thousands of earthen lamps to mark the celebrations. The Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruparankundram, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple in Palani, and Arulmigu Solaimalai Murugan Temple in Alagarkovil hosted special events including temple car procession, yagna, and special pooja. Accordingly, in Thiruparankundram and Palani Murugan temples, massive lamps were set up on top of the hill where the temple is situated. Considering the massive footfall in Palani and Thiruparankundram temples, special traffic arrangements and queues were arranged for the devotees. Devotees in Narasingampatti village near Melur took the holy dip in the Sengai pond. The ritual involves them taking a handful of sand from the pond and placing it near the Perumal temple hill to form a mound. In hopes of a prosperous agriculture season and the welfare of the people, devotees would sprinkle salt and pepper on the mound.