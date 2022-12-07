Fresh trouble for TN's twin fishing harbour project as seagrass beds spotted in Kaliveli estuary waters

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: In what could pose fresh trouble for the Tamil Nadu government's twin fishing harbours project, an underwater survey conducted by TNIE found rich seagrass meadows inside Kaliveli (or Edaiyanthittu) estuary, where the harbours are proposed. The discovery adds weight to the fishing community's contention of seagrass presence, echoed in a report commissioned by the department. Going by the Coastal Regulation Zone notification of 2011, this would make the site "unsuitable" for such large-scale construction.

As per the notification, areas with seagrass beds are classified as CRZ-1A, meaning they are ecologically sensitive and play an important role in maintaining the integrity of the coast. No construction shall be permitted (except for projects relating to the department of atomic energy, etc.) in such areas and the building of fishing harbours is strictly prohibited.

However, the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) has classified the project site as CRZ-1B (intertidal area), where construction of jetties is allowed, fisheries officials told TNIE. A senior official from the environment department told TNIE they are open to correcting the maps.

Curiously, the fisheries department's marine biodiversity impact assessment conducted in December 2020 by Annamalai University's Centre for Advanced Study in Marine Biology mentions that three types of seagrass species were recorded in the Kaliveli estuary. The report was part of of the department's filings while seeking environment clearance for the harbour project. Yet, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) provided clearance for the project without taking this finding into account. This was flagged by the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which has stayed the project.

TNIE's underwater survey was conducted in Kaliveli estuary near Azhagankuppam and Alamparaikuppam bordering Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts, where the two fishing harbours are proposed. This reporter swam in the five-foot-deep waters and saw seagrass beds all along the partial road built for Azhagankuppam harbour.

Small-scale fishermen from the locality said one could find more area covered in seagrass pre-monsoon when the water is shallower. "Seagrass patches are among the most productive areas. Shrimp and crabs make these areas as their habitats, and we can easily net them," a fisherman said.

TNIE has shot videos and pictures with GPS coordinates suggesting the project would put the seagrass beds at risk, with extensive damage likely on Azhagankuppam side. The visuals have been shared with environmentalist M Yuvan, who challenged the project before the NGT and obtained the stay.

During the recent hearing at the NGT, the petitioner's counsel highlighted the presence of seagrass beds at the project site and cited Annamalai University's report. The government's counsel responded with the fisheries department's argument that as per the approved CZMP, the site is classified as CRZ-1B. In response, the tribunal's expert member K Satyagopal asked why SEIAA did not insist that National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), which prepared CZMP maps, change the classification from CRZ-1B to CRZ-1A if seagrass beds were found in the area.

The tribunal also said there were flaws in the CZMP maps and, earlier in the year, directed the department of environment to revise the maps, making necessary corrections after some fisherfolk bodies highlighted errors.

Deepak S Bilgi, director, department of environment, told TNIE that the classification of CRZ areas was done based on available official documents. "The mapping was done several years ago, and at that time it would have been forwarded to several departments like forest, fisheries, etc., for comments. If no comments were received, some discrepancies might have happened. We are always open to making corrections."

As per the project proposal, the fisheries department plans to build two greenfield fishing harbours at Azhagankuppam and Alamparaikuppam at Rs 235 crore to handle an estimated fish quantity of 24,000 tonnes per annum. An area of five hectares of sandbar would be dredged to develop a navigation channel inside Kaliveli backwaters to dock 110 mechanised boats and 300 motorised boats. To prevent sedimentation of the channel, two training walls are planned on the northern and southern sides of the channel measuring 400m and 600m respectively.

