Mandous to bring extreme rain to Tamil Nadu from Friday

Heavy to very heavy rains will commence from Thursday and continue till the weekend.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy to very heavy rains will commence from Thursday and continue till the weekend

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has said the well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm, to be named Mandous, by Wednesday evening. Extreme rains are forecast for December 9, and the Met office has issued a wind warning for coastal Tamil Nadu from December 8 to 10.

P Senthamarai Kannan said the cyclonic storm would reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh by the morning of December 8 and will continue to move west-northwestwards towards the coasts during subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rains will commence from Thursday and continue till the weekend. Extreme rains have been forecast in isolated areas of the state on December 9. “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal; extremely heavy rain is also likely at one or two places,” the forecast for Friday says.

Meanwhile, strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely along coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from Thursday, with speeds increasing to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph by Friday evening and continuing till Saturday morning.

Comments

