Six men killed in accident in road Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin orders solatium

The mishap occurred in Chengelpet district in the small hours of December 7 and the passengers were returning to Chennai from Tiruvannamalai.

Published: 07th December 2022 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chengelpet-Accident

A minivan carrying ten men hit a container truck in Chengelpet. (Express)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Six men were killed and four others were injured on Wednesday near here when the minivan they were travelling in hit a container truck near Madurantakam.

The mishap occurred in Chengelpet district in the small hours of December 7 and the passengers were returning to Chennai from Tiruvannamalai. They had gone to attend the lighting of the maha deepam during Karthigai Deepavali festival there.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

Stalin also deputed Minister for MSMEs, Tha Mo Anbarasan to rush to the spot and render all assistance.

Three of those who died were between 28 and 33 years of age. One man was 70 years old and two others were aged 55 and 65 respectively. They hail from suburban Pozhichalur.

The injured are being treated at the Chengelpet Government Medical College Hospital.

(With Express News Service inputs)

Comments

