Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD

The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a 'deep depression'.

Published: 08th December 2022 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on midnight of December 9, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on December 6 and it further intensified into a "deep depression" and lay about 750 km off Chennai as on Wednesday.

In its bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD said the cyclonic storm 'Mandous' (pronounced as 'Man-dous') was over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 500 km off east south east of Karaikal.

"It is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 km per hour around midnight of December 9," an IMD bulletin said.

Puducherry is about 160 km from Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has made all precautionary measures in view of the forecast for heavy rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Cyclone Mandous
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp