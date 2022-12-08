Home States Tamil Nadu

Disabled teen athlete gets Rs 20,000 after TNIE report

Subashree had bagged four gold medals in the state-level deaf junior and sub-junior sports championships for the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, and long jump events in the under-16 category.

VILLUPURAM:  Sixteen-year-old R Subashree from Villupuram, an athlete with a hearing impairment, received Rs 20,000 from a private jeweller (GRT group) in Chennai after The New Indian Express published an article on her recent achievements during a state-level competition.

Subashree had bagged four gold medals in the state-level deaf junior and sub-junior sports championships for the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres, and long jump events in the under-16 category. The event was conducted in Chennai on November 27.

Her father R Rajarathinam said, “The story published in TNIE has given my daughter’s talent wide exposure. We are getting appreciation from various quarters.” He appreciated the paper for its efforts to recognise the teenager.

