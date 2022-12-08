Home States Tamil Nadu

'Restore scholarship for minority students of Classes 1-8', Stalin tells PM

He added the scholarship must be continued as education is the most effective tool to empower the poor and help them lead dignified lives.

Published: 08th December 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Study, Medico, scholarship, Ukraine medico, graduation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to restore the scholarships for Class 1-8 students from minority communities.

Stalin mentioned that a letter from the Ministry of Minority Affairs dated November 29, 2022 stated as per the Right to Education Act, 2009, the government must provide free and compulsory elementary (Classes 1-8) education to every child and only students in Classes 9 and 10 will be eligible for pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He said this will affect all scholarships for students in Classes 1-8.

“Under this scheme, Rs 86.76 crore was sanctioned to 4,49,559 students from Tamil Nadu in 2021-22. Since the Centre withdrew the scholarship, nearly five lakh poor students from minority communities in Classes 1-8 in Tamil Nadu will be adversely affected,” the CM said.

He added the scholarship must be continued as education is the most effective tool to empower the poor and help them lead dignified lives. “Multiple surveys over the years have demonstrated that minorities, especially Muslims, are lagging in education.

This scholarship helps underprivileged, and marginalised students, including girls, to access quality education, and therefore, must be continued,” he pointed out.
Stalin also requested Modi restore the pre-matric scholarship scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pre-matric scholarship Minority scholarships
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp