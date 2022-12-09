EPS unable to digest DMK govt’s success, says Stalin

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Taking a dig at the opposition leader, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Edappadi K Palaniswami is blaming the DMK government as he is unable to digest its success. Addressing a government function here on Thursday, Stalin said a few months ago, Palaniswami remarked that the DMK government had not fulfilled its promises and had pointed out a few as examples.

“After my government fulfilled those promises also, he does not know what to say and is now saying that the government has not fulfilled any of the promises. If a cat closes its eyes, it will think the entire world is dark. Palaniswami can keep his eyes closed, but the people of Tamil Nadu have already woken up 19 months ago. I do not want to answer Palaniswami who was rejected by the people. He is criticising the government just to show his presence. My aim is to make Tamil Nadu the number one state,” he said.

Talking about the arrangements made for his visit, Stalin said he wondered if it was a government function or his party’s conference. “It may take around 15 minutes to reach the programme venue from Tenkasi. However, it actually took one-and-a-half hours for me to reach, as the people gathered along the roadside to welcome me. This is an acknowledgement of our governance,” he said.

Speaking about the long-pending Jambunathi irrigation canal-digging project, Stalin said the works for the project were delayed as it lacked clearance from the forest department. “The state government has recommended the union ministry of forest for granting clearance for the project. Soon we will get the permission and the works will be started,” he assured.

The chief minister inaugurated 57 completed projects worth Rs 22.20 crore, laid the foundation stone for Rs 34-crore-worth new projects, and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 182 core.

Bus services hit due to programme

As the buses from Tirunelveli to Tenkasi, and a few other towns were diverted via Mathalamparai and Courtallam in a short notice, passengers who were travelling to Tenkasi and Thiruvananthapuram airport via Tenkasi had a harrowing time. Since several government buses were used for transporting DMK cadre to the event venue, the passengers in different towns of the district had to wait for long at bus stands. There were quarrels between DMK functionaries and policemen over permitting them inside the Courtallam guest house, where the chief minister took a short break. Zonal deputy secretary of the AIADMK IT wing Siva Anand alleged that school students were brought to attend the function under the pretext of being beneficiaries

