Home States Tamil Nadu

No sure end to Covid-19 in sight, says former WHO chief scientist

Former Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation (WHO), believes that it is a difficult question to answer as a new variant could emerge at any time.

Published: 09th December 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Has the world entered the endemic stage of the Covid-19 outbreak? Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist, World Health Organisation (WHO), believes that it is a difficult question to answer as a new variant could emerge at any time.

Speaking on the topic "Emerging and Re-Emerging Infectious Diseases: Handling the Uninvited Visitors at the Directorate of Public Health international conference in Mahabalipuram on Thursday, Dr Swaminathan said, "luckily for the last year there is only an Omicron variant and even though more than 500 sub-lineages of Omicron have been tracked, they have not caused severe diseases and vaccines are protecting people from severe disease."

Though vaccines are not protecting against the infection, because the virus was able to mutate to overcome the antibodies that have been generated, luckily a large majority of people are protected from severe disease. But, again we have to remember that immunity wanes over time. So, if you are older and have underlying conditions and an immune-suppression conditions booster dose is very important, said Dr Soumya.

Just like with influenza, we might need variants of adaptive vaccines for Covid-19. This is why the WHO has set up a committee to track the evolution of viruses and inform vaccine developers.

Dr Soumya further said she does not believe we can prevent another pandemic, adding the key would be to act quickly in case there is one. "What we can do is act quickly to localise the outbreak response," said Dr Soumya, adding better surveillance to identify the disease early would be helpful. Stressing the importance of investing in genomic technology, Dr Soumya said, "Today we are moving into the era of genomic epidemiology and genomics surveillance. In many ways it can reduce the cost of sequencing and I urge the Department of Public Health to invest in genomics," said Dr Soumya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp