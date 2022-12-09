Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Umagine Chennai ’23 to aid TN’s trillion-dollar economy aspiration’

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said  Umagine, one of the key initiatives in helping TN realise its trillion-dollar economy aspiration,

Published: 09th December 2022 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chennai will host Umagine, Asia’s largest three-day summit on technology and innovation that will see more than 250 industry veterans and over 10,000 delegates participate, from March 23 to 25, 2023.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said  Umagine, one of the key initiatives in helping TN realise its trillion-dollar economy aspiration, is organised by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) in partnership with France. He added that the growth of IT exports in tier-2 cities like Coimbatore and Madurai went up to 1.09 lakh crore despite global recession.

Information Technology Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal said that Umagine will become a catalyst where technology, entrepreneurs, and venture funds will co-create, fund, and launch new products and services. The event’s schedule, as per Mittal, will revolve around six tracks: green mobility, future of digital, AgriNext, climate change and sustainability, healthcare and life sciences, new frontiers, and Tech4Good.
He added that winners of a pitching competition will be felicitated with the Blue Ocean Awards. Nominations can be filed till January 31, 2023.

Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai highlighted France’s close ties with TN and Puducherry and said 140 French companies are currently operating in the state, with more relocating from Bengaluru. Barre noted France’s target of 100 unicorns by 2030, which, it hopes to achieve by partnering with Indian IT start-ups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umagine Chennai Mano Thangaraj
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp