‘Umagine Chennai ’23 to aid TN’s trillion-dollar economy aspiration’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai will host Umagine, Asia’s largest three-day summit on technology and innovation that will see more than 250 industry veterans and over 10,000 delegates participate, from March 23 to 25, 2023.

Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj said Umagine, one of the key initiatives in helping TN realise its trillion-dollar economy aspiration, is organised by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) in partnership with France. He added that the growth of IT exports in tier-2 cities like Coimbatore and Madurai went up to 1.09 lakh crore despite global recession.

Information Technology Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal said that Umagine will become a catalyst where technology, entrepreneurs, and venture funds will co-create, fund, and launch new products and services. The event’s schedule, as per Mittal, will revolve around six tracks: green mobility, future of digital, AgriNext, climate change and sustainability, healthcare and life sciences, new frontiers, and Tech4Good.

He added that winners of a pitching competition will be felicitated with the Blue Ocean Awards. Nominations can be filed till January 31, 2023.

Lise Talbot Barre, Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai highlighted France’s close ties with TN and Puducherry and said 140 French companies are currently operating in the state, with more relocating from Bengaluru. Barre noted France’s target of 100 unicorns by 2030, which, it hopes to achieve by partnering with Indian IT start-ups.

