DMK MP moves Bill to fix eligibility for governor candidates

The Bill expressed concern over the appointment of the governor without consultation with the chief minister.

Published: 10th December 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson

DMK Rajya Sabha MP Wilson (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson has introduced a private member Bill in Parliament on Friday to amend the Constitution and fix eligibility to a person for appointment as the governor of a state.

The Bill said there are three broad issues with the way governors are appointed and function under the Constitution—they are appointed and removed only the President (by extension, the party in power at the Centre); the state to which they are appointed has no say in the appointment or removal of the governor; and not enough qualifications, disqualifications and safeguards are prescribed in the Constitution for a person to be appointed governor. 

The Bill expressed concern over the appointment of the governor without consultation with the chief minister. There is, however, no reason why the CM should not be consulted. Stating the necessity of fixing qualifications for the governor, the Bill read: “Article 157 does not prescribe qualifications and disqualifications for holding the office of the governor.

When qualifications have been prescribed even for a member of a panchayat, it is not desirable that no minimum standard is set for choosing the governor of a state. The individual performing crucial constitutional functions like inviting persons to form government after an election must fulfil certain basic criteria.”

The Bill further noted: “The mind of a governor should be free of any political likes or dislikes, or party politics or expectations of future appointments after his tenure expires. His entire devotion should be towards performing his constitutional duties in the interest of the state and work in accordance with the constitutional goals and ethos.”

Comments

