Madurai-Thoothukudi railway track doubling works to be completed by Feb 2023

THOOTHUKUDI: The Madurai-Thoothukudi railway track doubling project will be completed by February 2023, said southern railway general manager RN Singh, after inspecting the progress of the work in Madurai and Meelavittan station on Thursday. The track will be extended to Thoothukudi VOC port in the future for the purpose of promoting trade and commerce, he added. Meanwhile, members of the All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president TR Tamilarasu, submitted a memorandum with RN Singh at Meelavittan. According to the memorandum, the industrial body has pressed the railways to improve facilities at Vanchi Maniachi railway station, which is historically important and located at the junction of several train routes. The other demands included a daytime express to Chennai from Thoothukudi railway station, a link train to Maniachi from Thoothukudi railway station for north-India-bound passengers, to reinstatement of the ticket counter that was shut down at the Thoothukudi railway station, and replacement of the old compartments attached to Muthunagar Express with new ones.