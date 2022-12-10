Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai-Thoothukudi railway track doubling works to be completed by Feb 2023

The track will be extended to Thoothukudi VOC port in the future for the purpose of promoting trade and commerce, he added. 

Published: 10th December 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

railways

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Madurai-Thoothukudi railway track doubling project will be completed by February 2023, said southern railway general manager RN Singh, after inspecting the progress of the work in Madurai and Meelavittan station on Thursday.

The track will be extended to Thoothukudi VOC port in the future for the purpose of promoting trade and commerce, he added.  Meanwhile, members of the All India Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its president TR Tamilarasu, submitted a memorandum with RN Singh at Meelavittan. According to the memorandum, the industrial body has pressed the railways to improve facilities at Vanchi Maniachi railway station, which is historically important and located at the junction of several train routes.

The other demands included a daytime express to Chennai from Thoothukudi railway station, a link train to Maniachi from Thoothukudi railway station for north-India-bound passengers, to reinstatement of the ticket counter that was shut down at the Thoothukudi railway station, and replacement of the old compartments attached to Muthunagar Express with new ones. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai-Thoothukudi railway track
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp