Nine Indian Navy officers graduate as pilots

This is the first time the Navy has undertaken Stage One training of helicopter pilots, which earlier used to be conducted by the Indian Air Force.

Published: 10th December 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

The nine pilots being awarded ‘Wings’ at INS Rajali | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nine Indian Navy officers graduated in the first batch of the 99 Helicopter Conversion Course (HCC) at Naval Air Station - INS Rajali in Arakkonam. 

Rear Admiral Vikram Menon, Flag Officer Naval Aviation and Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area awarded them prestigious wings during the passing out parade on Friday.

This is the first time the Navy has undertaken Stage One training of helicopter pilots, which earlier used to be conducted by the Indian Air Force. The officers underwent both flying and ground training for 22 weeks at the Indian Naval Air Squadron 561, the alma mater of all helicopter pilots in the Navy. 

According to a release, the graduates will be retained in the squadron for the second stage of training. 
They will also be appointed to units across the Navy, including missions such as reconnaissance, surveillance, casualty evacuation, search and rescue and anti-piracy patrols.

Comments

