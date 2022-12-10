Rameswaram railway station redevelopment to commence in 2 months

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh on Friday reviewed the ongoing rail infrastructure works in the Rameswaram-Pamban-Dhaushkodi section and the redevelopment plan for the Rameswaram station and inspected the work in progress for commissioning the new Pamban bridge.



Following a thorough examination of the sketches, Singh recommended improvements and urged officials to make concerted efforts to complete the redevelopment works on time. "A tender has been awarded for Rameswaram station redevelopment and the work would commence within two months.

The revamped Rameswaram station will house dedicated arrival and departure terminals to handle the large number of tourists visiting Rameswaram. Besides spacious parking lots, the two-storey station building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers," he said, adding that the new Pamban bridge works will be completed by March 2023 and that the tender would be floated for Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line works once the land acquisition is complete.



Commenting on the electrification of railway lines from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram, Singh said the railway department will take up the project once the track diversion works between Valantaravai and Uchippuli are completed as requested by the Indian Navy. The general manager also inspected the existing Pamban Bridge and took stock of the safety and maintenance resources.

He inspected the works for the new vertical-lift Pamban bridge near Chatrakudi village. He held discussions with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and reviewed the status of the new Pamban bridge works. After inspecting the Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi section, Singh proceeded on a window-trailing inspection from Rameswaram to Dindigul via Madurai. Southern Railway chief administrative officer Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Madurai divisional railway manager Padmanabhan Ananth, and RVNL Chief Project Manager B Kamalakara Reddy accompanied him.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh on Friday reviewed the ongoing rail infrastructure works in the Rameswaram-Pamban-Dhaushkodi section and the redevelopment plan for the Rameswaram station and inspected the work in progress for commissioning the new Pamban bridge. Following a thorough examination of the sketches, Singh recommended improvements and urged officials to make concerted efforts to complete the redevelopment works on time. "A tender has been awarded for Rameswaram station redevelopment and the work would commence within two months. The revamped Rameswaram station will house dedicated arrival and departure terminals to handle the large number of tourists visiting Rameswaram. Besides spacious parking lots, the two-storey station building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for passengers," he said, adding that the new Pamban bridge works will be completed by March 2023 and that the tender would be floated for Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi new line works once the land acquisition is complete. Commenting on the electrification of railway lines from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram, Singh said the railway department will take up the project once the track diversion works between Valantaravai and Uchippuli are completed as requested by the Indian Navy. The general manager also inspected the existing Pamban Bridge and took stock of the safety and maintenance resources. He inspected the works for the new vertical-lift Pamban bridge near Chatrakudi village. He held discussions with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and reviewed the status of the new Pamban bridge works. After inspecting the Rameswaram - Dhanushkodi section, Singh proceeded on a window-trailing inspection from Rameswaram to Dindigul via Madurai. Southern Railway chief administrative officer Rajendra Prasad Jingar, Madurai divisional railway manager Padmanabhan Ananth, and RVNL Chief Project Manager B Kamalakara Reddy accompanied him.