Cyclone Mandous Planning averted heavy damage, says CM Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said preplanning of his government and the untiring work of its staff prevented cyclone Mandous from wreaking havoc in TN.

Mechanised fishing boats damaged by cyclone Mandous at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Saturday | p jawahar

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said preplanning of his government and the untiring work of its staff prevented cyclone Mandous from wreaking havoc in TN. “This government has proven that any disaster can be faced if there is pre-planning.” The government would offer assistance to those affected by the cyclone after damage assessment.

Talking to reporters at Kasimedu after inspecting damage to boats and other equipment of fisherfolk, he said, as per preliminary reports, four persons and 98 heads of cattle died in rain-related incidents. Moreover, 181 houses and hutments were damaged. The 201 relief camps were sheltering 9,130 people from 3,163 families, and they were being given food and medicines. There was no water stagnation in 22 subways in Chennai.

He also visited rain-affected areas at Injambakkam and Kottivakkam and distributed relief assistance to those affected. There were no significant damage due to the cyclone. Fallen trees were removed immediately by Chennai corporation workers, restoring traffic.

On Friday night, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai districts received heavy rains. Major damage, however, was averted by precautionary measures taken by the government. In Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts, relief works are under way on a war footing. 

As strong winds damaged several posts and transformers, power supply was cut to 600 places to ensure safety. “I was in touch with Chengalpattu district Collector throughout Friday night and spoke to him once every 30 minutes to know the situation while the cyclone was crossing,” the CM said.

Ministers; MPs; MLAs; mayors; deputy mayors; councillors; employees of corporations, Tangedco, police and fire force; and sanitary workers, in particular, worked round-the-clock. In Chennai alone, 17 IAS officers and over 5,000 workers were engaged for cyclone-related works, Stalin said.

NUMBERS SPEAK

25,000 Number of workers engaged in relief work

900 Number of pumps readied to evacuate water

300 Number of pumps currently engaged

