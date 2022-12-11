Home States Tamil Nadu

Husband given Rs 1.2 lakh under PMAYG scheme but who got it, asks Perambalur widow

For every stage-wise payment, forged documents and pictures of a random under-construction building were uploaded to the government portal to pass off as progress of construction of Mani’s house.

Published: 11th December 2022 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM Awas Yojana, housing, home, scheme, graphic

Image for repesentational purpose only

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR:  Even as the Madras High Court recently directed the State government to monitor allotment of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAYG) over allegations of irregularities by panchayat officials, a 60-year-old widow at Pennakonam in the district was stunned to learn that her late husband, too, has been counted as a beneficiary under the Centre’s scheme.

M Amirtham has been residing alone in a tiled roof house at Pennakonam in Veppur block ever since her husband Mani, who was a casual labourer, passed away in September 2020 owing to ill health. While their unmarried son passed away years ago, their two daughters have been residing away after marriage. It recently came to Amirtham’s notice that her husband was allotted a house under PMAYG scheme at a cost of Rs 1.70 lakh in the financial year 2016-2017.

The fund support includes 50,000 for RCC roofing by the State government. Accordingly, Rs 1.2 lakh was even credited to Mani's bank account in four instalments between 2017 and 2019, a perusal of records in the PMAYG website revealed. For every stage-wise payment, forged documents and pictures of a random under-construction building were uploaded to the government portal to pass off as progress of construction of Mani’s house.

The portal now mentions the house construction as having been completed, to Amirtham’s surprise. "I did not know about the house allotment under the scheme even when my husband was alive. He had been ailing for some years before he passed away. Someone cheated us by uploading fake photos and documents, and took away the amount allocated for the house. We did not get anything, even a house," said Amirtham.

"After my husband's death, I am struggling to make a living by working as a casual labourer. I am living alone as my son is also dead. The district collector should immediately trace those involved in the scam and dismiss them," she added. Kumar, a resident of Pennakonam, said, "Panchayat officials have looted the money without building a house for Mani.

Several irregularities have surfaced with regard to implementation of the scheme and the MGNREGS in the panchayat. Even though we raised the issue with the Veppur BDO office, neither was there an inspection nor a proper response from the authorities." When contacted, Veppur Block Development Officer R Selvakumar told TNIE, "The amount has been credited to Mani's bank account. When I enquired, the panchayat secretary replied that a house has been built for them (Amirtham and Mani). I am looking into the issue."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMAYG Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp