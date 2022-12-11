Thoothukudi on alert over anti-Sterlite protesters’ rally 

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In light of anti-Sterlite protestors planning a rally to the collectorate on Monday to submit a memorandum demanding criminal action against the police personnel accused of murdering 13 protesters four years ago, Collector Dr K Senthil Raj said on Saturday the CBI is probing the incident based on Supreme Court direction and a decision on initiating criminal action against the accused will be taken by the agency. “The CBI being an independent agency, will indict anyone found guilty in the case,” he added.

The district administration is on high alert and has been taking steps to control the heavy influx of mobs near the collectorate on Monday. The rally was called by the anti-Sterlite coordination committee. The collector has already conducted peace talks with representatives of anti-Sterlite movements on November 30, December 7 and 9. The groups had chosen Monday for the rally, as they need not obtain prior permission to gather at the collectorate during the grievance redress meeting.

The Collector said, “Departmental action has been initiated against indicted revenue officers, and four police personnel have been suspended based on the Aruna Jagadeesan Committee recommendations. The functionaries have agreed to mobilize only 30-40 people for the Monday rally,” he said.

