Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Mandous pushes veggie prices up in Tamil Nadu

Compared to the prices on Saturday, the prices of vegetables increased by at least Rs 5 a kilogramme on Sunday.  

Published: 12th December 2022 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Tomatoes being unloaded at Koyambedu vegetable market.(File Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Cyclone Mandous made landfall on the Tamil Nadu coast and hit the arrival of vegetables from neighbouring states including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, resulting in a moderate price rise in the district.  

The vegetables from the neighbouring states play a major role in meeting the daily needs of the district. Compared to the prices on Saturday, the prices of vegetables increased by at least Rs 5 a kilogramme on Sunday.  

According to the central market traders in the district, a 15-kg tomato crate which was sold at Rs 100 to 220 on Saturday increased to Rs 150 - 250 on Sunday. This translates into a retail price rise of Rs 20-25 a kilogramme.

Similarly, brinjal, chilly and ladies' finger have witnessed an average rise of Rs 5 in the market. The price of small onion has been remaining above Rs 100 since October. Speaking to TNIE, President of Central Market all Traders Federation, N Chinnamayan, said,

"As most of the locally-cultivated tomatoes getting destroyed in the rain, the Andhra and Karnataka tomatoes have been keeping the price normal stage in Madurai. With the rain affecting the transportation from other states, the price of tomatoes has increased in the market. A similar situation prevails for other vegetables. Based on the arrival from other states and harvest season, the prices of vegetables might fluctuate in the coming days."

Muthumari, a resident, said, "We are used to this situation. Whenever it rains, prices of vegetables spikes in the market. Thus soon after the Meteorology department announcement, we purchased enough vegetables to avoid any troubles."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Mandous vegetable prices in TN
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp