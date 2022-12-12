Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’: Coimbatore Corporation to roll out two more mobile libraries soon

Readers can easily find the books by scanning the QR code on the van. Many people have also been actively donating books,” said Shankar, in-charge of the mobile library.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has decided to set up two more units of the mobile library ‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’ in the next few months, after good reception from people. The CCMC launched the library on wheels on August 13.

“Over 1,000 books across various genres, including fiction, history and memoirs, are available in the library. Readers can easily find the books by scanning the QR code on the van. Many people have also been actively donating books,” said Shankar, in charge of the mobile library.

“The library receives its schedule a week and based on that it begins its journey across the city. It mainly travels to government schools where students don’t have access to library,” he added.

Rathi Devi, librarian of the ‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’ told TNIE, “School students show a lot of interest in reading horror stories, short stories and Thirukkural stories. On average, over 2,000 people read books from this library in a month. The books inside the library will be updated soon.”

The mobile library unit travels around the city and is parked near the CODISSIA ground, VOC Park, Race Course and Valankulam Park. The van is parked near the Cosmopolitan club at Race Course from 5 PM to 7 PM every day.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We have been receiving good responses from the people for the mobile library unit. During its launch, the school education department helped us in choosing the right books for the facility. Several gated communities have now been requesting us to send the unit to their area for reading books. As it has become a huge success, we are planning to launch two more such libraries in the city soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore Corporation Ungalai Thedi Noolagam mobile libraries
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp