‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’: Coimbatore Corporation to roll out two more mobile libraries soon

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has decided to set up two more units of the mobile library ‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’ in the next few months, after good reception from people. The CCMC launched the library on wheels on August 13.

“Over 1,000 books across various genres, including fiction, history and memoirs, are available in the library. Readers can easily find the books by scanning the QR code on the van. Many people have also been actively donating books,” said Shankar, in charge of the mobile library.

“The library receives its schedule a week and based on that it begins its journey across the city. It mainly travels to government schools where students don’t have access to library,” he added.

Rathi Devi, librarian of the ‘Ungalai Thedi Noolagam’ told TNIE, “School students show a lot of interest in reading horror stories, short stories and Thirukkural stories. On average, over 2,000 people read books from this library in a month. The books inside the library will be updated soon.”

The mobile library unit travels around the city and is parked near the CODISSIA ground, VOC Park, Race Course and Valankulam Park. The van is parked near the Cosmopolitan club at Race Course from 5 PM to 7 PM every day.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We have been receiving good responses from the people for the mobile library unit. During its launch, the school education department helped us in choosing the right books for the facility. Several gated communities have now been requesting us to send the unit to their area for reading books. As it has become a huge success, we are planning to launch two more such libraries in the city soon.”

