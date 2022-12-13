Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid fuel hike, Tiruchy corporation en route to install EV charging spots across city

As fuel price is on soar at Rs 100 and above, several residents sought an alternative in electric vehicles, predominantly e-bikes.

Tiruchy Corporation is planning to set up e-vehicle charging points at Saravanan road | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The city corporation mulls over installing e-vehicle charging points at public spots in the city, with senior officials indicating Saravanan road to play host to the first of such facilitates next year. A senior corporation official said, "The projects is in its initial stages and the first charging point will be installed on the road in front of Ayyapan temple.

Whether it suits two-wheelers or four-wheelers and its charging features would be finalised after estimating the project cost." As fuel price is on soar at Rs 100 and above, several residents sought an alternative in electric vehicles, predominantly e-bikes.

The initiative by the corporation to install charging points, as spoken to TNIE by e-vehicle dealers, encourages residents to invest on e-bikes. "At present, the city trails behind other cities, including Bengaluru, in terms of sufficient e-vehicle charging points.

In Tiruchy, we have a charging facility for four wheelers at the Indian Oil bunk. Such facilities should be extended across the city," said S Ganesh, an e-vehicle dealer in the city. Senior officials said the number of installation depends on response assessment.

Many residents said the corporation should give more priority to such projects. "Currently, several residents are using electric bikes. Therefore, they can consider providing more charging points for e-bikes in the first stage. Even if the corporation collects a fee for such facilities, it is a great help for many like who shifted to electric vehicles due to soaring fuel prices," said Sethilkumar TS, a resident of Thennur and an e-bike user.

