Enough storage in dams, no floods make TN farmers happy

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: With sufficient storage of water in dams and the absence of floods in the Kanniyakumari, the farmers in the district can rejoice and look forward to brighter days ahead, said District Agriculture Production Committee member, P Chenbagasekara Pillai.

He also said the Pechipara, Perunchani and other dams have sufficient water now, which will meet the irrigation needs of the present Kumpaboo cultivation season and the beginning of the next Kannipoo cultivation.

According to sources, all dams in the district, except Poigai dam, have sufficient water. On Sunday, the water storage of Pechiparai dam, a major dam in the district, was levelled at 43.66 ft of its total capacity of 48 ft. Similarly, the water level of Peruchani dam is at 73.63 ft against its maximum level of 77 ft.

However, the Kodayar Irrigation System Project Committee Chairman P Vins Anto has urged to increase the water storage in Pechiparai and Perunchani dams against its total water in order to provide irrigation in the next paddy season if the south-west monsoon is delayed. “Authorities should remove encroachments from the banks of the rivers, including Thamirabarani so that the water will flow directly into the sea in the event of heavy rains and subsequent release of dam water into the rivers. Desilting Pechiparai and Perunchani dams would also help store more water in the dams,” he said.

A senior farmer association functionary, N Rakkisamuthu, said, “Though there is enough water in the dams at present to meet the irrigation needs during the Kumbapoo cultivation and the beginning of Kannipoo season, the water should be used judiciously. Any damages in the water channels should be plugged,” he added.

The water resources department sources said that as buildings were constructed in the flood plain area downstream of Thamirabarani river, the dams haven’t stored water at its full capacity following instructions from the disaster management department.



The water storage and full capacity (in brackets) of other dams in the district are given below.



Chittar-1 13. 78 feet ( 18)

Chittar-II 13. 87 (18)

Mabalathuraiyaru 49. 38 ( 54. 12)

Poigai 17. 90 ( 42. 65)

