Senior TN Minister defends elevation of Udhayanidhi, says he should become Deputy CM soon

'There is no rule that the heirs of politicians should not become politicians,' senior minister in the Stalin Cabinet K Ponmudy said.

Published: 13th December 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin with son Udhayanidhi Stalin

Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin with his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior minister in the Stalin Cabinet K Ponmudy on Tuesday stoutly defended the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as a minister.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin is a talented youth who worked hard in the 2021 Assembly elections and making him Minister now is a belated recognition. He should have been made a Minister when the DMK Ministry assumed office last year. We all expect his promotion as Deputy Chief Minister soon.”

While answering queries from reporters at the Secretariat, the minister said, "I have known Udhayanidhi Stalin from his childhood. He is a talented youth. He can excel in all fields - including the film industry and in politics. The Chief Minister gave him this position after he got trained as a member of the Assembly for one and a half years. In the coming years, he will be donning greater responsibilities."

"No one in the DMK will oppose this elevation since everyone is asking why this recognition has been delayed," he added.

On the accusation of dynastic politics being encouraged in the DMK, the minister said, "This is not a new charge. It has been there since the days of the elevation of Thalapathi (MK Stalin). There is no rule that the heirs of politicians should not become politicians. For example, in the State Assembly, around 10% of the MLAs are kin of the already-existing politicians and the rest are elected directly. So, this is prevalent in all parties and all places. There is nothing wrong with this."

On being asked when Udhayanidhi Stalin would be made Deputy Chief Minister, he said, "Just like you, we are also expecting that to happen very soon."

