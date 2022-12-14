60-day ban on six pesticides to curb suicides in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to prevent suicides, the state government has issued a G.O. banning six pesticides for a period of 60 days. The banned pesticides are Monocrotophos, Profenophos, Acephate, Profenophos + Cypermethrin, Chlorpyriphos + Cypermethrin and Chlorpyriphos.

The Director of Agriculture has also proposed prohibition on manufacture, sale, stock, distribution, exhibition for sale or use of 3% yellow phosphorus for agriculture or insecticidal purposes, the G.O. said. In 2017-2018, many farmers ended their lives by consuming 3% yellow phosphorous, which is being used as rodenticide.

Addressing media, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said steps are being taken to permanently ban ‘cowdung powder’ to prevent suicides and that a G.O. will be issued to this effect soon. Subramanian said the Union Government should permanently ban the six pesticides. “The state government is planning to apply for permanent ban of the pesticides. During the current ban period, a study will be conducted to see whether suicidal deaths are coming down.

All the findings will be presented to the Union Government while requesting for permanent ban,” he said.

The minister said in 2020, as many as 16,883 people ended their lives in TN, and consuming pesticides was the major cause.

Subramanian said recently, the state health department received the best performing award from the Union Health Minister for making the highest number of tele-consultations in the health and wellness centres.

Meanwhile, to spread awareness on mental health, Chief Minister MK Stalin will soon launch Mananala Nallaatharavu Mandram (MaNaM) scheme in all the 36 government medical college hospitals. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)



