Home States Tamil Nadu

Jaffna airfare: Sri Lanka extra fees jack up return ticket prices

An Alliance Air Chennai to Jaffna flight ticket costs Rs 6,200 but with the embarkation fee, the return flight will cost Rs 9,200.

Published: 14th December 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

An Alliance Air aircraft lands at Jaffna International Airport in northern Sri Lanka as it is reopened in Jaffna. (Photo| AFP)

An Alliance Air aircraft lands at Jaffna International Airport in northern Sri Lanka as it is reopened in Jaffna. (Photo| AFP)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Passengers flying out of Jaffna will have to shell out Rs 3,000 extra due to the $50 embarkation fee and other charges imposed by the Sri Lanka government, amid the island nation's economic crisis.

An Alliance Air Chennai to Jaffna flight ticket costs Rs 6,200 but with the embarkation fee, the return flight will cost Rs 9,200.

Vineet Sood, Alliance Air Chief Executive Officer, who was part of the delegation which visited Jaffna during the inaugural flight on Monday, after two years, said the carrier has requested the Lankan government to consider waiving the fee. Sood said the proposal is being favourably considered.

Meanwhile, Alliance Air, the only carrier operating in Jaffna may extend its services to Colombo as well after the Sri Lankan Tourism Minister said this would offer better opportunities. Sood said a commercial and technical feasibility study will be conducted before taking a decision to extend the services.

The airline operating in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India has 20 ATR aircraft, of which 18 are 72-seaters and two are 48-seaters. It also has a Dornier aircraft, which is being put to commercial use. The Sri Lankans are urging Alliance Air to cater to tier-2 and tier-3 cities in their country as well besides offering services to Madurai and Thoothukudi where relatives of many Sri Lankan nationals reside.

Sood said the operation from Madurai and other 2-tier cities to Sri Lanka will be considered subject to patronage.

On whether the flight services to Jaffna will become a daily affair, Sood said, 'We started with three flights a week and now it is four a week. If there is more patronage we will consider it."

The CEO said, like other airlines, it was also in the red due to Covid pandemic and rise in prices of jet fuel. The operation loss of the airline is Rs 70 to Rs 80 crore although the services have reached 80% of the pre-covid level.

Currently, the airline is seeking financial support from the Union government for expansion and to strengthen the balance sheet. The airline is also going in for divestment and is planning to call for bids. Alliance Air, from April 15, ceased to be a part of Air India and is being run as an independent business unit under the government of India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Jaffna economic crisis
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Express Illustations)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp