Home States Tamil Nadu

Relief for Isha Foundation as Madras HC sets aside TNPCB show cause notice

The petition filed by Isha Foundation challenged the show cause notice saying that a yoga centre is considered an educational institution and hence it is exempted from environmental clearance.

Published: 14th December 2022 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2022 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Isha Foundation run by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in the Vellingiri hills in Coimbatore got a big reprieve on Wednesday as the Madras High Court struck down a show cause notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) for prosecuting the Foundation for carrying out constructions in violation of environmental rules.

The first bench headed by Acting CJ T Raja passed the order to set aside the show cause notice issued in 2021 seeking to prosecute Isha for carrying out construction without getting environmental clearance as per the Environment Impact Assessment Notification, 2006.

The bench allowed the petition filed by Isha Foundation challenging the show cause notice saying that a yoga centre is considered an educational institution and hence it is exempted from environmental clearance as per a clarificatory amendment issued by the Centre in 2014.

The TNPCB submitted that a yoga centre cannot be considered an educational institution and even if it is so considered, the Isha Foundation had obtained Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) approval for construction in an area of 10,445 sqm only but raised construction on a total area of 1.25 lakh meters between 2006 and 2014.

However, the counsels for Isha maintained that educational institutions and industrial sheds are exempted from environmental clearance as per the amendment, and hence, it is eligible for exemption since it had raised a yoga centre and a facility for meditation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Isha Foundation TNPCB environmental violation environmental clearance Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp