TJS George honoured with RedInk Award 

In the 1960s, George was editor of Patna-headquartered newspaper The Searchlight, which was known for its anti-establishment stand.

TJS George

TJS George and his world of books. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  T J S George, former editorial advisor of The New Indian Express, has won the coveted National RedInk Award for lifetime achievement for his distinguished career as an editor and columnist.
In his career spanning many decades, George, 94, has achieved international recognition as a serious political columnist, an author and a biographer. In 2011, he received the Padma Bhushan in the field of literature and education.

In the 1960s, George was editor of Patna-headquartered newspaper The Searchlight, which was known for its anti-establishment stand. George spent three weeks in Hazaribagh central jail for helming the newspaper’s drive against corruption in Bihar’s then K B Sahay-led government, becoming the first editor to be charged with sedition in free India.

In 1975, he founded Asiaweek magazine in Hong Kong. Six years later, he returned to India to settle in Bengaluru. He continued to raise his voice against corruption, social injustice and religious intolerance through his popular weekly Point of View columns in The New Indian Express, which he continued without a break for 25 years till June 2022.

Meanwhile, TNIE lensman TP Sooraj from Kerala has been nominated for a RedInk Award in the photography category.

