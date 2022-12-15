216 delegates from TN leave for Varanasi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last contingent of 216 delegates left Chennai for Kashi-Tamil Sangamam on Wednesday. The railways has so far carried 2,592 delegates from TN to Kashi (Varanasi) in Uttar Pradesh in 12 trips.

The month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is being organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with IIT-Madras and Banaras Hindu University.

With 215 delegates on board, Gaya weekly Superfast Express left Chennai Central at 9.15am, said a press release from the railways. The maiden journey of the first contingent of 216 delegates from TN for Kashi-Tamil Sangamam was flagged off on November 17.

After participating in the events at Varanasi, 2,160 delegates have returned to TN as of December 14. Southern Railway provided 36 coaches in 12 express services (three coaches in each train) for delegates bound for Varanasi from Tamil Nadu. The delegates were accorded a grand reception at all the boarding stations and given assistance through help desks. The delegates were chosen from different walks of life.

