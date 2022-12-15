Caste certificate: Irulars stopped from marching to Chennai

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A total of 76 people from the Irula community were arrested by the police on Wednesday, while they were marching from Cuddalore to Chennai demanding caste certificates. According to sources, nearly 700 Irulars from Panruti, Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi, have applied for caste certificates but are yet to get it.

The sources said that some people have been waiting for the certificates for over 15 years. In view of this, Pazhankudi Irular Pathugappu Sangam had announced a march from Cuddalore to Chennai and meet the CM regarding their demands.

On Wednesday, 76 persons, including women, gathered in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Manjakuppam, Cuddalore to begin their march, but they were arrested by the police and lodged in a private marriage hall in Cuddalore and were later released. A peace meeting was arranged under Cuddalore Revenue Divisional Officer Athiyaman Kaviarasu on Tuesday, but it didn’t yield any results.

A member from the association said, “Many people from our area are waiting for their caste certificates, as officials are not visiting our areas to verify the details. With the state government implementing the online method for registration, it has become more difficult for us, as the documents required for online registration are not available with most of us, since our ancestors didn’t have any caste or resident certificates.”

