Home States Tamil Nadu

Flash flood in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve; one more body recovered

M Rajasekaran, Ooty  Tahsildar said district collector SP Amrith has instructed to prepare an estimate for constructing a high-level bridge to avert such incidents in future.  

Published: 15th December 2022 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

While the woman Bimla Majhi was run over by a train, the minor sons - Ravindra and Dusmanta - were lying dead in a pool of blood in their house.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS:  The body of one more person who was swept away in a flash flood at Kedarhalla stream was recovered seven kilometres away, at the tail end of the stream, at Anaikatti village in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday afternoon.

The villagers spotted the S Suseela (56) along the stream which is the linking point of the Kedarhalla and Moyar rivers near the community hall in the village at 2.15 pm. Police sent it to Ooty GH for postmortem and then handed it over to her family in the evening.

Revenue and forest officials said water flow still has not receded in the stream as the rain continued on Tuesday night in the surroundings of Doddabetta and Chinna Coonoor. Instructions have been given to the people not to visit the temple until the water recedes.

M Rajasekaran, Ooty  Tahsildar said district collector SP Amrith has instructed to prepare an estimate for constructing a high-level bridge to avert such incidents in future.  

Deputy director of MTR P Arun Kumar told TNIE that they will soon conduct a meeting with the representatives of the temple and come out with a plan to allow devotees at the scheduled time. "We have already been instructed about the movement of wild animals and the people are also aware of it.

Monday's incident was unexpected as water flow increased suddenly. People do not visit the temple every day, but only on auspicious days. We have been monitoring the people who are all entering," he said.
Meanwhile, the Covai Courtallam waterfall near Chadivayal was closed due to increased water flow on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mudumalai Tiger Reserve flash flood
India Matters
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Opposition walks out of Rajya Sabha over demand for debate on Chinese border attack
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Don't mention again and again: SC refuses submissions seeking early setting up of bench to hear Bilkis' plea
Jharkhand Congress MLA Mamta Devi (Photo | Jharkhand Congress Youth @ Facebook)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Mamta Devi, 12 others sentenced five-year jail in 2016 firing case
Udhayanidhi Stalin (Photo | Vignesh Saravanan, EPS)
Udhayanidhi's elevation triggers 'Sunrise vs Sonrise' debate in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp