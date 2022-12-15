Home States Tamil Nadu

Former director of General Audit sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by CBI court

The Indian Audit and Accounts Service was sentenced along with Sivaram Thilagar, then Assistant Surgeon, Government Primary Health Centre,Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) in a bribery case.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Paramasivan, former director (AMF-II) in the Office of Director General of Audit, Central Expenditure, New Delhi has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by the principal special judge for CBI Cases, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) in a bribery case.

The Indian Audit and Accounts Service was sentenced along with Sivaram Thilagar, then Assistant Surgeon, Government Primary Health Centre,Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) in a bribery case. Sivaram has been sentenced  to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5000 in a bribery case.

ALSO READ | TN minister, four of her kin acquitted in Rs 2.3crore disproportionate assets case

The CBI had registered a case against the accused after the allegations that Paramasivam demanded a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from a complainant representing  MIOT College of Nursing to settle the deficiencies noticed during the audit and inspection conducted on the records of the Nursing college. It was also alleged that Paramasivam asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Sivaram Thilagar (brother-in-Law of Paramasivam).

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while they were demanding and accepting the bribe. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them, a release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bribery Corruption
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp