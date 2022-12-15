Former director of General Audit sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by CBI court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Paramasivan, former director (AMF-II) in the Office of Director General of Audit, Central Expenditure, New Delhi has been sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 by the principal special judge for CBI Cases, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) in a bribery case.

The Indian Audit and Accounts Service was sentenced along with Sivaram Thilagar, then Assistant Surgeon, Government Primary Health Centre,Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) in a bribery case. Sivaram has been sentenced to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5000 in a bribery case.

The CBI had registered a case against the accused after the allegations that Paramasivam demanded a bribe of Rs 5 Lakh from a complainant representing MIOT College of Nursing to settle the deficiencies noticed during the audit and inspection conducted on the records of the Nursing college. It was also alleged that Paramasivam asked the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Sivaram Thilagar (brother-in-Law of Paramasivam).

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while they were demanding and accepting the bribe. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted them, a release said.

