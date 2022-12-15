Home States Tamil Nadu

Samba Vathal awaits GI tag endorsement

The capsaicin content (the compound that causes the burning spicy taste) of Samba Vathal is 0.24%, while Guntur Sannam Chilli contains just 0.226% of the compound.

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  The Virudhunagar Samba Vathal, which if assigned a geographical indication (GI) tag has the potential to compete with the Guntur chilli from Andhra Pradesh in markets across the country, is cultivated on over 1,500 hectares in areas, including Virudhunagar, Sattur, and Arupukottai belts.

Attributing the rich pungency in the chillies to the district’s cotton clay soil and dry climate, Horticulture Deputy Director B Radhakrishnan said each kg of the produce fetches farmers `250, and it costs over `300 in retail markets.

Virudhunagar Chilli Merchant Association Secretary G Palanikumar said Vathal is also exported to the US and European countries. “However, within India, Guntur chilli dominates the markets. Vathal is harvested between January and May. Around 5,000 to 6,000 20-kg sacks of chilli are harvested daily in March and around 1,000 to 2,000 sacks during the other months,” he added.

The State Agricultural Marketing Board and the Virudhunagar Chillies Merchants Association with support from Madurai Agribusiness Incubation Forum approached the GI Registry in April this year and sought a GI tag for the Virudhunagar Samba Vathal under agriculture category.

MABIF Assistant Manager S Vibith said they had submitted documents for securing the indication to the registry. “We are ready for the next stage if the registry calls us for a nominal discussion,” he said.

