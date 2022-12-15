Home States Tamil Nadu

Stray dog menace threatens goat farmers of Peikulam in Tamil Nadu

Peikulam and its surrounding villages in Sathankulam, with its vast meadows, are popularly known for its cattle rearing farms.

Published: 15th December 2022

Stray Dogs

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  In the advent of recurring incidents of stray dogs preying on goats, the cattle farmers of Peikulam have urged the civic body to catch the stray dogs to put an end to the menace.

Peikulam and its surrounding villages in Sathankulam, with its vast meadows, are popularly known for its cattle rearing farms. According to sources, at least 18 goats of farmers in Therku Peikulam of Sri Venkateshwara village panchayat near Sathankulam, were bitten to death by a pack of stray dogs on Tuesday. "The pack of dogs sneaked into the cattle sheds in a farm field on the peripheries of Peikulam area and attacked the goats. A few days ago, at least a dozen of goats were killed in a similar attack," sources said.  

Expressing his shock to see the goats being frequently killed by the stray dogs, a cattle farmer said, "The farmers in the region fear catching the stray dogs themselves after a farmer was booked by the Sathankulam police for trashing a dog that killed many of his goats last year."  

The farmers also alleged that the stray dogs have multiplied over time following failed animal control measures. While the civic bodies say that they have already forwarded the resolution to the Alwarthirunagari block development office, no concrete steps have been taken yet to end the menace, they say.

