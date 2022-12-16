Home States Tamil Nadu

Chrysanthemum farmers in Dharmapuri wilt as price falls to Rs seven per kg

R Kaliappan, a farmer from Bommidi, said, “This year has been a bad year for flower cultivators, especially in Dharmapuri.

Published: 16th December 2022 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Flower cultivators from Dharmapuri are worried due to the low pricing of chrysanthemum in the district. Currently, 1 kg of chrysanthemum is priced between Rs 7 and Rs 10, causing massive losses to cultivators. Farmers attributed the low price to recent rainfalls, resulting in bountiful yield. Usually, chrysanthemum is priced at Rs 60 to Rs 90 per kg.

According to sources, farmers from Bommidi, Marandahalli, Nallampalli and Palacode in Dharmapuri cultivate flowers like chrysanthemum, firecracker, jasmine, button rose, among others, and chrysanthemum is cultivated in an area of over 1,768 acres. However, over the past few years, chrysanthemum prices in the private market has been plummeting and farmers are unable to find buyers due to the surplus production.

R Kaliappan, a farmer from Bommidi, said, “This year has been a bad year for flower cultivators, especially in Dharmapuri. Due to the rainfall, many fields were damaged and even during the festive season, we couldn’t make much profit. Due to the surplus rainfall, more cultivators are growing flowers, especially chrysanthemum, due to which the production has gone up and hence the prices have come down. The condition is so bad that now many farmers don’t even pluck the flowers.”

Another farmer, S Kannan from Marandahalli, said, “In Dharmapuri there are many private markets which trade flowers and each market have a surplus amount of chrysanthemum. We usually receive demands for 900 to 1,000 kg of chrysanthemum from the Dharmapuri market near the bus stand, but this year due to the surplus production, we are getting demands of just over three tonnes. Some farmers bring the flowers to the market, but due to the lack of demand they abandon it there.”

Commenting on other flower prices, vendors in the market told TNIE, “Apart from chrysanthemum, other flowers, including, button rose, Kakadhan Malli, Gundu Malli are also hit. But while prices of other flowers have reduced by 10 to 20%, chrysanthemum price is the lowest. On the other hand, the price of firecracker has bounced back, due to less arrival.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chrysanthemum Flower cultivators Dharmapuri
India Matters
Sabarimala. (File Photo)
In 28 days, Sabarimala revenue touches Rs 148 crore
Visuals of the fire caused by a blast in the airconditioner unit of a residential building in Choolaimedu, Chennai. (Photos | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Man charred to death in Chennai's Choolaimedu after AC blast triggers fire
L-R: The heads of the Congress' Nagaland unit Kewekhape Therie, Meghalaya unit Vincent Pala, and Tripura unit Birajit Sinha. (Photos | Twitter)
Congress has a mountain to climb ahead of elections in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura
Extortion by cops: Bengaluru citizens wary of staying out late

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp