TN: Three juveniles force boy to try banned tobacco item, detained

Three juveniles were detained by Pavoorchatram police on Thursday for allegedly forcing a primary school boy to consume a banned tobacco product.

Published: 16th December 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Three juveniles were detained by Pavoorchatram police on Thursday for allegedly forcing a primary school boy to consume a banned tobacco product. A video of the incident shot inside a van belonging to a government-aided primary school in Veerakeralampudur has gone viral on social media.

Though the boy spat out the product, the juveniles are seen telling the boy to put it back and that it will give him a good ‘feel’. Police are also inquiring about where the boys obtained the banned tobacco product. Activists have urged the police to consider the juveniles also as victims, and take strict action against the shopkeeper who sold them the product along with the wholesale supplier. 

