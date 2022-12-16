Home States Tamil Nadu

Washroom for disabled, lactation room in Madurai's Periyar Bus stand remain locked on most days

The disabled-friendly washroom and the lactation room at this bus stand remain locked on most days.

Published: 16th December 2022

Periyar Bus Stand (Express Photo by K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  At a time when demands for setting up washrooms accessible for people with disabilities and lactation rooms for mothers at several bus stands across the state are falling on deaf ears, the Periyar bus stand in Madurai that actually has these facilities is meting out a novel hurdle to the passengers.

The disabled-friendly washroom and the lactation room at this bus stand remain locked on most days. Notably, these facilities at Mattuthavani bus stand, too, remain unused owing to lack of proper maintenance.

With daily footfall crossing lakhs, the revamped Periyar bus stand is one of the busiest places in the city. In July this year, complaints were raised about the washroom and lactation remaining locked and corporation authorities took steps to open and properly maintain them. However, passengers on Wednesday pointed to the locked facilities and lamented that this was a common sight on most days even now.

"More often than not, these facilities remain locked. The corporation officials should regularly inspect the bus stand and ensure that all facilities are properly maintained," said Anbarasan, a passenger from Madurai. The public has urged the corporation to address the issues at the Mattuthavani bus stand too as people are avoiding using the facilities there owing to the stained walls and pervading stench. Corporation officials said they will look into the issue soon.

