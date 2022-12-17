Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation’s parking contractor fleecing us, say Motorists

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Motorists complain that the private contractor handling Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s (CCMC) car parking facility on Raja Street is collecting exorbitant fees.

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “The contractor has struck out the rates printed in the token using markers to hide the approved parking fee and is charging around Rs 40 per car for an hour. After being questioned, the contractor is issuing the tokens after tearing them in half so that the struck out rates won’t be visible. These rates go up from Rs 50 to Rs 70 for an hour during festival seasons.”

Pointing out the difference in parking prices in the newly inaugurated high-tech Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) in RS Puram, where the charge is Rs 20 per car for an hour and an Rs 10 for each additional hour, people have demanded the civic body take action against the Raja Street car parking facility’s contractor and build an MLCP facility in Raja Street, considering space crunch and the high number of cars that line up on the road to park their cars during the festive season.

When inquired about it, Central Zone Chairperson Meena Logu said she would conduct a surprise inspection at the facility and take action.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE, “We have asked the zonal officials and ARO (Assistant Revenue Official) to inspect the facility and issue a notice to the contractor. An inquiry has been ordered in regard to this accusation against the contractor and a fine amount shall be imposed. A team of experts will visit the parking facility on Monday and will check the feasibility to construct an MLCP facility on the road.”

It may be recalled that the civic body recently cancelled the contract of a lessee who was running the car parking facility near the Passport Office at Uppilipalayam following a similar complaint.

