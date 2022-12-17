Home States Tamil Nadu

Confusion in street names delays maintenance work in Vellore?

The contractor who was supposed to mend the first street got confused with the existing street and repaired the latter, leaving the former untouched.

Published: 17th December 2022 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajalakshmi Sampath
Express News Service

VELLORE:  Residents of Jinnu Mudaliar 1st street at Vidhachipuram here have endured 15 years of misery due to a lack of adequate roads and drainage systems.

Out of the six streets close by, only Jinnu Mudaliar 1st street is awaiting canal restoration and road improvements. Residents said that the delay could have been caused due to confusion caused by the namesake Jinnu Mudaliar 2nd street. The contractor who was supposed to mend the first street got confused with the existing street and repaired the latter, leaving the former untouched.

"Our street lacks enough facilities to maintain the roads and canals. As a result, during the rainy season, there's water stagnation on the roads. We are also unable to dine inside our houses owing to the foul smell from the canal," said Karthik, a resident. Locals there claim that despite repeated complaints to the district collector's office and the municipal corporation, nothing has been done.

The elderly are unable to walk safely at night due to the absent road infrastructure, "Many insects, including earthworms, mosquitoes, frogs, water snakes, and beetles, can be found in our neighbourhood due to the recent rains," said Akash, another resident.

Corporation Commissioner P Ashok Kumar told TNIE, "I will let the corporation assistant engineer check the street."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jinnu Mudaliar Vidhachipuram Vellore
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp