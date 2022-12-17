Home States Tamil Nadu

New drinking water supply schemes in three TN districts

The first project will be implemented at Rs 4,187.84 crore with Cauvery water to benefit 30.40 lakh people.

Over 3.5 lakh households have already been provided with tap water supply.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  TN government has accorded administrative sanction for implementing three new combined drinking water supply schemes at a total cost of Rs 4,194.66 crore in Ramanathapuram, Dindigul and Tiruvallur. These projects would be implemented under Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrut 2.0. 

An official release here said when these projects are completed, those living in the municipality areas of these districts will get 135 litres a day, those in town panchayats 90 litres a day and those in rural areas 55 litres a day.

The first project will be implemented at Rs 4,187.84 crore with Cauvery water to benefit 30.40 lakh people. The project area comprises Ramanathapuram and Dindigul. In Ramanathapuram district, Ramanathapuram and Keelakarai municipalities; town panchayats of Mudukulathur, Mandapam, Sayalkudi, Thondi, RS Mangalam; and 2,306 rural habitations of 11 panchayat unions would benefit.

In the Dindigul district, Oddanchatram municipality; Keeranur and Neikkarapatti town panchayats; and 1,422 rural habitations in Palani, Oddanchatram, Thoppampatti, Vadamadurai, Vedasandur, Dindigul and Reddiarchatram panchayat unions would benefit.

The second combined drinking-water-supply scheme, to be implemented in Tiruvallur district at Rs 3.64 crore, will benefit 4,900 people. It would draw water from five borewells near Ramanjikandigai. The third project will be implemented at Rs 3.18 crore using water from four borewells in Mamandur lake in the Tiruvallur district. 

