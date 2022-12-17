Six years on, kin of 63 TNSTC victims await compensation

Saravanan M P By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Families of 63 victims of road accidents involving Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) are awaiting compensation for more than six years. According to Tiruppur Court records, Tiruppur Motor Accident Tribunal ordered distraint proceedings in 50 cases and government buses were seized by Motor Tribunal Court in the last three years in the district for not paying compensation. Besides, 63 cases are pending in the Tribunal. If TNSTC does not pay the compensation, seizure (Japti) notices will be issued.

One of the 63 families awaiting compensation is of Senthil (21), a Sivaganga native, who died in in Avinashipalayam in 2016. A case was filed in Motor Accident Tribunal in Tiruppur and it ordered compensation of Rs 17 lakh. But TNSTC is yet to honour the order.

Thaiyammal (62), the victim’s mother from Singamuneri in Sivaganga district, said, “Senthil was 19 years old when he moved to Tiruppur district. He joined a contractor as earthmover driver in Avinashipalayam for a salary of Rs 25,000. He used to send us Rs 15,000 per month with which we started to clear debts and run the family. His income was our life line.

Senthil was riding a bike when a government bus knocked him down and he died on the spot. Our lives collapsed after his death. We filed a case in Motor Accident Tribunal in Tiruppur and a compensation order of Rs 17.97 lakh was passed on November 11, 2017. But TNSTC didn’t give the money, once again we filed a petition in 2019. The case is pending.”

Lawyers blame TNSTC for delaying compensation and claim kin of victims are exhausted by filing cases and petitions for compensation. Speaking to TNIE, advocate (Motor Accident Cases) - P Murugesan said, “Death and delay in compensation in Senthil’s case isn’t an isolated one in Tiruppur district. For example, an elderly victim named Raman (62) was injured after being hit by a government bus in 2016.

The victim filed a case and after lengthy legal proceedings, Motor Accident Tribunal passed compensation of Rs 4.72 lakhs on April 11, 2019. But TNSTC didn’t pay the compensation, so an executive petition was filed in 2019. During the proceeding, the litigant died in 2020. The legal heirs continued to file for compensation and last month Japti notice was issued and a bus was taken over.”

He added, “Sometimes, TNSTC pays compensation but doesn’t pay the interest. So, once again the tribunal passes Japti order. Sometimes, the cases are moved to Lok Adalat and we reduce our demand. In one particular case pertaining to compensation of Rs 15 lakhs, we waived off the interest and the final sum was reduced to Rs 13 lakhs. Even in this situation, the TNSTC didn’t pay the compensation.”

TNSTC officials said they do not have funds to pay compensation. TNSTC (Tiruppur) general manager A Mariappan said, “We feel sorry for the prolonged delay in such cases. Financial problems is prevalent in all divisions of TNSTC. We are planning to give compensation through installments to the victims.”

TIRUPPUR: Families of 63 victims of road accidents involving Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) are awaiting compensation for more than six years. According to Tiruppur Court records, Tiruppur Motor Accident Tribunal ordered distraint proceedings in 50 cases and government buses were seized by Motor Tribunal Court in the last three years in the district for not paying compensation. Besides, 63 cases are pending in the Tribunal. If TNSTC does not pay the compensation, seizure (Japti) notices will be issued. One of the 63 families awaiting compensation is of Senthil (21), a Sivaganga native, who died in in Avinashipalayam in 2016. A case was filed in Motor Accident Tribunal in Tiruppur and it ordered compensation of Rs 17 lakh. But TNSTC is yet to honour the order. Thaiyammal (62), the victim’s mother from Singamuneri in Sivaganga district, said, “Senthil was 19 years old when he moved to Tiruppur district. He joined a contractor as earthmover driver in Avinashipalayam for a salary of Rs 25,000. He used to send us Rs 15,000 per month with which we started to clear debts and run the family. His income was our life line. Senthil was riding a bike when a government bus knocked him down and he died on the spot. Our lives collapsed after his death. We filed a case in Motor Accident Tribunal in Tiruppur and a compensation order of Rs 17.97 lakh was passed on November 11, 2017. But TNSTC didn’t give the money, once again we filed a petition in 2019. The case is pending.” Lawyers blame TNSTC for delaying compensation and claim kin of victims are exhausted by filing cases and petitions for compensation. Speaking to TNIE, advocate (Motor Accident Cases) - P Murugesan said, “Death and delay in compensation in Senthil’s case isn’t an isolated one in Tiruppur district. For example, an elderly victim named Raman (62) was injured after being hit by a government bus in 2016. The victim filed a case and after lengthy legal proceedings, Motor Accident Tribunal passed compensation of Rs 4.72 lakhs on April 11, 2019. But TNSTC didn’t pay the compensation, so an executive petition was filed in 2019. During the proceeding, the litigant died in 2020. The legal heirs continued to file for compensation and last month Japti notice was issued and a bus was taken over.” He added, “Sometimes, TNSTC pays compensation but doesn’t pay the interest. So, once again the tribunal passes Japti order. Sometimes, the cases are moved to Lok Adalat and we reduce our demand. In one particular case pertaining to compensation of Rs 15 lakhs, we waived off the interest and the final sum was reduced to Rs 13 lakhs. Even in this situation, the TNSTC didn’t pay the compensation.” TNSTC officials said they do not have funds to pay compensation. TNSTC (Tiruppur) general manager A Mariappan said, “We feel sorry for the prolonged delay in such cases. Financial problems is prevalent in all divisions of TNSTC. We are planning to give compensation through installments to the victims.”