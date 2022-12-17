Tamil Nadu to set up six defence, space industrial parks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To provide plug-and-play ecosystem for companies planning to expand or set up industrial facilities relating to aerospace and defence, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) is planning to develop six thematic industrial parks (all in aerospace and defence), according to B Krishnamoorthy, special secretary and project director, Tidco.

Speaking at an event organised by Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre of Confederation of Indian Industry, on the theme ‘New Era of Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ here today, Krishnamoorthy said two of the six thematic parks would come up in Chennai, three in Coimbatore (Annur, Sulur and Varapatti) and one (space park) at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi.

He said TN government, through Sipcot, owned approximately 35,000 acres and was planning to acquire approximately 10,000 acres more in the next five years to develop these industrial parks. To promote aviation in India, Krishnamoorthy said, Tidco was setting up a Flight Training Organisation (FTO) in view the objectives of Naan Mudhalvan scheme. The team has identified airstrips across TN that can be developed to create world-class FTOs.

He also said Tidco was preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), to promote helicopter services in TN, which would also generate employment. “Drones are one of the focus sectors in aerospace and defence policy. To support MSMEs and start-ups engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) manufacturing, Tidco is establishing UAV-focused aero and defence parks and UAV-testing centres in line with the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme.”

He said a space industrial park would come near ISRO’s Small satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) project. “ ... Another park for the electronics sector is being set up in Hosur. TN government has announced aerospace and defence as a sunrise sector, resulting in the creation of industrial parks, subsidies, and incentives to support investors.”

Rajinder Bhatia, chairman of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd and president - Defence, Bharat Forge Ltd, said the initiatives taken over the last 10 years changed the face of technology development in India. Five years ago, India had 6,000 start-ups, and not one of them was in the defence sector.

Just last year, India had 9,000 start-ups, of which 900 were in the defence sector. This surge in start-ups could happen due to the Innovations For Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme that changed the very landscape of this sector, he added.

