TN: Pudukkottai’s ‘old’ government hospital resumes service after a six-year hiatus

PUDUKKOTTAI: Almost a month after Health Minister Ma Subramaniam assured reopening the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Government Hospital (MRGH), the people of the town on Friday woke up to the news of the hospital resuming services with limited facilities after a six-year hiatus. Law Minister S Regupathy, in the presence of Collector Kavitha Ramu, reopened the hospital on Friday.

Residents and activists, buoyed by it, mentioned years-long ground-level efforts in persuading the officials to reopen the hospital. The establishment of a medical college hospital on the outskirts of the town heralded the GH going defunct six years ago, sources said.

On 24 November, Minister Subramaniam paid a visit to Pudukkottai, assuring the residents of reopening the government hospital. A G.O. to open the hospital was issued on the same day. R Solaiappan, the CPM Urban Secretary from Pudukkottai, said,

“Over the years, protests have been held at various levels to get the GH back on track. Residents of rural areas benefitted the most from the round-the-clock services it provided.” Pudhugai Selva, one of the activists who campaigned for the hospital’s resurrection, said, “Availing of treatment at the medical college always seemed far-flung as it lies at least 8 km away from town.

The ‘old’ hospital is named after Muthulakshmi Reddy, the first doctor to emerge from the district, and it is our duty to upkeep her legacy.” District health JD K Ramu said, “Of now, four doctors will be available for consultation between 8 am and 5 pm. The services will be extended based on the funds we receive from the government.” Minister Regupathy said, “The hospital will soon be made functional round the clock.”

