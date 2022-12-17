TNPSC not to hold Group I, II & IIA exams next year

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Civil service aspirants were left disappointed as the schedule for 2023 released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Thursday made no mention about Group I, Group II and Group IIA service exams. Group - IV exams are scheduled for May 2024.

K Ganesh, co-ordinator of Dr Ambedkar Education and Employment Coaching Centre, who helped more 2,000 youths with free coaching in the last ten years, slammed TNPSC for pushing out many serious aspirants from the preparation for the exams by not scheduling civil service exams for the year 2023.

“More than three lakh aspirants have been preparing for the exams. It is a huge shock to the aspirants as the commission will not be conducting exams for the whole year. They will have gap of one year would lead many aspirants diverting themselves from the preparation for the exam as they have to wait for 2024. It would take almost two years for the next exam process,” he said. As on December 8, 2022, around 67 lakh unemployed youths are registered with the employment offices, he added.

K Veeramani, a 34-year-old aspirant from Kumarapalayam said, “I have been preparing for TNPSC exams for seven years. During the Covid - 19 spread, exams were not conducted. After that it conducted exams for combined civil services in the year itself, which I could not get the required cut-off. Due to the one year gap, I have to wait 2024, that time my age would reach 36 years. Definitely the gap would push me out of the race.”

K Gokul Prasad, a 33-year-old UPSC aspirant who went up to interview stage, said, “TNPSC is not following a standard format like UPSC. Examination standard is not about preparing a qualitative question paper but also following a proper schedule as following by UPSC.”

When contacted, C Muniyanathan, chairman (in-charge) of TNPSC, said the exams would be conducted back after getting details of vacancies from departments. However, he did not confirm if TNPSC would release a revised schedule for 2023.

