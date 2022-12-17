TNSTC driver suspended in Madurai over negligence of duty

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL: The TNSTC managing director of Madurai region has suspended a driver, S Murugesan, for the negligence of duty and allegedly spreading false propaganda against the management on December 14. "The driver was working at the lower camp branch.

On January 21 2016, he stopped the bus at the RTO instead of the Dindigul bus stand. Similarly, on August 6 2016, he rammed a motorcycle and caused the death of two persons. Following this, on June 28 2017 and May 25 2018, he carelessly drove the bus," said managing director A Arumugam.



He further stated that on December 13 2022, Murugesan was assigned to operate the Triuchy-Kumuli bus. However, he went to Dindigul and argued with the transport inspector and operated the bus to the lower camp independently without informing the duty officials.

"The bus route was assigned to T Kannan the next day, but Murugesan prevented Kannan and operated the bus independently from lower camp to Dindigul, dropping the passengers outside of the bus stand. Then, he took the bus to the RTO office and the collector's office providing false information to the media. Disciplinary action has been taken for the above actions," added Arumugam.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from TNSTC said a complaint has been lodged against Murugesan, on behalf of the department, apart from disciplinary action.

DINDIGUL: The TNSTC managing director of Madurai region has suspended a driver, S Murugesan, for the negligence of duty and allegedly spreading false propaganda against the management on December 14. "The driver was working at the lower camp branch. On January 21 2016, he stopped the bus at the RTO instead of the Dindigul bus stand. Similarly, on August 6 2016, he rammed a motorcycle and caused the death of two persons. Following this, on June 28 2017 and May 25 2018, he carelessly drove the bus," said managing director A Arumugam. He further stated that on December 13 2022, Murugesan was assigned to operate the Triuchy-Kumuli bus. However, he went to Dindigul and argued with the transport inspector and operated the bus to the lower camp independently without informing the duty officials. "The bus route was assigned to T Kannan the next day, but Murugesan prevented Kannan and operated the bus independently from lower camp to Dindigul, dropping the passengers outside of the bus stand. Then, he took the bus to the RTO office and the collector's office providing false information to the media. Disciplinary action has been taken for the above actions," added Arumugam. Speaking to TNIE, an official from TNSTC said a complaint has been lodged against Murugesan, on behalf of the department, apart from disciplinary action.