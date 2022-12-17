Home States Tamil Nadu

TNSTC driver suspended in Madurai over negligence of duty

On January 21 2016, he stopped the bus at the RTO instead of Dindigul bus stand. Similarly, on August 6 2016, he rammed a motorcycle and caused the death of two persons.

Published: 17th December 2022 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)

By Express News Service

DINDIGUL:  The TNSTC managing director of Madurai region has suspended a driver, S Murugesan, for the negligence of duty and allegedly spreading false propaganda against the management on December 14. "The driver was working at the lower camp branch.

On January 21 2016, he stopped the bus at the RTO instead of the Dindigul bus stand. Similarly, on August 6 2016, he rammed a motorcycle and caused the death of two persons. Following this, on June 28 2017 and May 25 2018, he carelessly drove the bus," said managing director A Arumugam.

He further stated that on December 13 2022, Murugesan was assigned to operate the Triuchy-Kumuli bus. However, he went to Dindigul and argued with the transport inspector and operated the bus to the lower camp independently without informing the duty officials.

"The bus route was assigned to T Kannan the next day, but Murugesan prevented Kannan and operated the bus independently from lower camp to Dindigul, dropping the passengers outside of the bus stand. Then, he took the bus to the RTO office and the collector's office providing false information to the media. Disciplinary action has been taken for the above actions," added Arumugam.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from TNSTC said a complaint has been lodged against Murugesan, on behalf of the department, apart from disciplinary action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TNSTC TNSTC driver Madurai 
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp