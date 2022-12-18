Coimbatore police starts filing FIR for rash & negligent driving

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In order to streamline vehicle speed in the city, Coimbatore City (Traffic) police have started to register FIR in rash and negligent driving cases. Earlier these kinds of cases were treated as petty cases and offenders were only penalized under the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to sources, in the first phase, police will concentrate on Avinashi road, which is one of the busiest stretches in the city. The drive will mainly focus on rash /negligent driving along with driving without helmets.This year, City (Traffic) police have booked around 10.34 lakh traffic violation cases. Among them, 4.77 lakh have been registered against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets, sources added.

N Mathivanan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said, “We have deployed around 50 police personnel by splitting the stretch into four parts and it starts from Upplipalayam Signal - Lakshmi Mills - Nava India - Fun Mall and ends at Airport junction. They will inform the vehicle details to a police team, who will intercept the offenders at the next signal.

“We have also decided to register FIR against the person involves in rash and negligent driving under sections 184 (Driving dangerously) and 187 (Punishment for offences relating to accidents) of the Motor Vehicles Act. However, for not wearing a helmet, people will be left with a fine and a warning, he added.

Further, he said that the police have seized 25 vehicles in the last two days for involving in rash driving. In that, students were left with warnings and fines and the vehicles were handed over to their parents after explaining the offences. FIR was registered against four routine offenders and they could get back their vehicle only through the court.

