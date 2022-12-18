Collector says farmers in Virudhunagar will get three lakh saplings

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as three lakh tree saplings will be provided to the farmers in the district as part of a scheme for developing sustainable green cover in agricultural lands, said district collector J Meghanath Reddy on Saturday. According to sources, the scheme is to be implemented with 60% funding from the Union Government and 40% from the state government.



"Under the scheme, the saplings will be provided at a 100% subsidy to farmers who have registered through the uzhavan application. Farmers will get 160 saplings per hectare if they are planting on the margins of their agricultural lands and 100 to 500 saplings per hectare if they are planting in the denser areas. The saplings will be provided for a maximum of two hectares, and 29 types of saplings, including Semmaram, Vengai, and teak will be provided in the scheme," said sources.



Farmers will have to register their survey number and Aadhaar number through the Uzhavan App following which officials from the agriculture department will hold inspections of the agricultural lands.

