Home States Tamil Nadu

Collector says farmers in Virudhunagar will get three lakh saplings

According to sources, the scheme is to be implemented with 60% funding from the Union Government and 40% from the state government.  

Published: 18th December 2022 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Saplings, Plantation, plant, green, ecofriendly

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as three lakh tree saplings will be provided to the farmers in the district as part of a scheme for developing sustainable green cover in agricultural lands, said district collector J Meghanath Reddy on Saturday. According to sources, the scheme is to be implemented with 60% funding from the Union Government and 40% from the state government.  

"Under the scheme, the saplings will be provided at a 100% subsidy to farmers who have registered through the uzhavan application. Farmers will get 160 saplings per hectare if they are planting on the margins of their agricultural lands and 100 to 500 saplings per hectare if they are planting in the denser areas. The saplings will be provided for a maximum of two hectares, and 29 types of saplings, including Semmaram, Vengai, and teak will be provided in the scheme," said sources.

Farmers will have to register their survey number and Aadhaar number through the Uzhavan App following which officials from the agriculture department will hold inspections of the agricultural lands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar farmers green cover saplings
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp