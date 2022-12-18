Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK, BJP will face LS polls together: C Ve Shanmugam

BJP brushes aside AIADMK MP’s prediction made at NLCIL protest 

Published: 18th December 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Law Minister CV Shanmugam

Former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugam

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Former minister and AIADMK Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam stirred a hornet’s nest in the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu by saying that the ruling DMK will dump its UPA alliance partners, the Congress and the Left, and will join hands with the BJP, leader of the national NDA alliance, for the 2024 parliament elections in Tamil Nadu.

Reacting to the comment, BJP leader Annamalai told reporters in Coimbatore that there is a point to the subject only when leaders of DMK and BJP both talk about the alliance. In a witty repartee, Annamalai said he is going to check whether Shanmugam had joined the BJP.

The AIADMK leader said this at a protest organised by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Cuddalore district west unit near the entrance of the mine two of the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) on Saturday against the coal major’s alleged move to acquire land and houses without giving jobs to the affected, dismissal of contract workers, and failure of the central and state governments in not taking action on the issues.

C Ve Shanmugam, who led the protest, said, “NLCIL has been cheating the people of 44 villages and now they have started land acquisition for the third mine. All the talks and protests are taking place around the NLCIL chairman. But he is just a government employee and he can’t do anything. NLCIL is under the control of mines department of the Centre.”

“Both NLCIL and the Centre have not done anything for the people who gave land and houses. Land acquisition and compensation must be given by both the central and state governments. So, the protests must be against them. Today, laws have changed. Under which law is the NLCIL going to acquire the land and houses. Fair compensation, transparent land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement are must before acquiring the land. How can they take lands before doing anything?”

“Coal India Limited is owned by the Union government and as per law they are acquiring lands and giving compensation. But here they are not following those norms. Our protests must reach the central government, only then we can get a solution,” Shanmugam said.

AIADMK MLAs A Arunmozhithevan of Bhuvanagiri, K A Pandian of Chidambaram, former minister Selvi Ramajayam and former MLAs and party functionaries and about 1,000 cadres took part in the protest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C Ve Shanmugam DMK BJP
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp