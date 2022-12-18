Home States Tamil Nadu

Two stray dogs found dead in Coimbatore, resident’s role suspected

Finally, the activists informed about the issue to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G Chandeesh, who has ordered a probe of the incident.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police are investigating the death of two stray dogs in Gandhipuram area in Coimbatore on Saturday. Animal activists alleged that a resident had killed the dogs by hitting them with his car. According to sources, two puppies, aged around three months, were found dead in Itchipatti colony on the ninth street extension in Gandhipuram on Saturday, following which locals informed M Austlin, an animal activist, who rushed to the spot along with another activist, W Rajeshkumar, and identified the dogs.

“The two puppies were brutally killed by a resident of the area who deliberately hit them with his car,” Rajeshkumar alleged.He further said that the locals who witnessed the incident questioned the resident, but he didn’t respond to them.

“We took the bodies of the dogs to Government Veterinary Polyclinic in Townhall for autopsy. But, the doctors said that autopsy can be done only after an FIR is filed. But, when we went to Rathinapuri police to file an FIR, they denied to take the complaint and stated that it was a road accident and should be reported to the Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW-West) police. But even TIW police had no idea about such cases,” he added.
Finally, the activists informed about the issue to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G Chandeesh, who has ordered a probe of the incident. A police official said, “Investigation is on to find if the puppies were run over by accident or intentionally and then a case will be registered.”
