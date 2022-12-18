Two stray dogs found dead in Coimbatore, resident’s role suspected
Finally, the activists informed about the issue to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) G Chandeesh, who has ordered a probe of the incident.
COIMBATORE: Police are investigating the death of two stray dogs in Gandhipuram area in Coimbatore on Saturday. Animal activists alleged that a resident had killed the dogs by hitting them with his car. According to sources, two puppies, aged around three months, were found dead in Itchipatti colony on the ninth street extension in Gandhipuram on Saturday, following which locals informed M Austlin, an animal activist, who rushed to the spot along with another activist, W Rajeshkumar, and identified the dogs.
“The two puppies were brutally killed by a resident of the area who deliberately hit them with his car,” Rajeshkumar alleged.He further said that the locals who witnessed the incident questioned the resident, but he didn’t respond to them.